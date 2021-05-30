Atlanta Hawks fans troll Knicks star with ‘Playoff Randle’ chant during Game 4 victory

Atlanta Hawks fans aren’t holding back.

During the team’s Game 4 victory over the New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Hawks fans trolled Knicks star Julius Randle, who has struggled mightily during the series.

The Hawks came away with a 113-96 win and took a commanding 3-1 series lead on Sunday afternoon, and their fans continued to back them up and take shots at the All-Star player with chants of "overrated", and late in the fourth quarter in Game 4, fans started with a "Playoff Randle" chant.

Through four games in the series, Randle has been a non-factor for New York. He is now shooting 27.4 percent from the field and is averaging 16.8 points per game. During the regular season, he shot 45 percent and averaged 24.1 points.

In Sunday’s loss, Randle finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, but it obviously wasn’t enough, and now the Knicks have their backs against the wall and are only one loss away from being eliminated.

Fans have been the focal point of this series. Back in New York, fans taunted Hawks star Trae Young, which featured one fan who actually spat on Young, and is now banned from attending any games at Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday night.