Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks
Published

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary undergoes heart procedure, team says

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Atlanta Falcons first-round offensive tackle Kaleb McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday following a health-related issue at practice Tuesday, the team announced.

No immediate timetable was given for his recovery, however, the team called it a minimally invasive procedure similar to two previous procedures McGary has undergone.

Coach Dan Quinn told ESPN that McGary became “ill” during the first part of Tuesday’s pre-season practice in hot conditions. He said the team’s medical staff helped the player off the field.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 27: Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during Atlanta Falcons training camp on July 27, 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 27: Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during Atlanta Falcons training camp on July 27, 2019, at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DALLAS COWBOYS' TAVON AUSTIN RESPONDS TO NEGATIVE PORTRAYAL OF BALTIMORE AMID TRUMP'S COMMENTS

The Falcons said McGary was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the scouting combine, which took place in late February and early March. This allowed him to enter the draft in April.

McGary, who was drafted by the Falcons with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, played for the University of Washington. There, he started 47 of 53 games and as a senior won the Morris Trophy.

The 24-year-old purportedly suffers from heart arrhythmia. ESPN reported that the last time he underwent a heart procedure, McGary missed six to eight weeks while in college.

Tomi Lahren sits down with former NFL star Arian Foster, asks why he knelt for national anthem

Tomi Lahren sits down with former NFL star Arian Foster, asks why he knelt for national anthem

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Falcons praised McGary’s work through the first eight days of training camp with Quinn saying he was “encouraged” by his level of play.

“I think he’s gaining momentum and trust in what he’s doing,” Quinn said on Saturday.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang