Atlanta Falcons rookie gets chance to swap jersey numbers to honor late brother

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Qadree Ollison made the team’s final 53-man roster ahead of the start of the 2019 season and was able to honor is brother in a special way.

Ollison was able to switch the No. 32 jersey, which he had worn during training camp and in preseason games, for the No. 30 jersey to honor his older brother LeRowne Harris. Ollison’s brother wore the number during his own playing days but was shot and killed at a gas station in 2017. Harris was 35.

ATLANTA FALCONS 2019 NFL OUTLOOK: SCHEDULE, PLAYERS TO WATCH & MORE

“They've got to call and ask the league, but [coach Dan Quinn] said it shouldn't be a problem,” Ollison told ESPN on Tuesday. “A number is a number, but this means a little bit more to me. It's going to be really nice to have that. It's going to be exciting for everybody, just wearing that number and what it represents to me and my family.”

According to ESPN, the request takes five to seven days to process and there’s no guarantee Ollision will be able to wear the number in time for the Falcons’ first game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

ATLANTA FALCONS FIRST-ROUND PICK KALEB MCARY UNDERGOES HEART PROCEDURE

The number opened up for Ollision after Atlanta reached an injury settlement with fullback Ricky Ortiz and subsequently waived him.

The Falcons selected Ollison in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers in college. In his senior season, he rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ollison switched his jersey to No. 30 in his final season at Pittsburgh.