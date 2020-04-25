Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Falcons addressed the secondary in the middle of the first round of the draft. Atlanta then picked a defensive lineman in the second round.

Atlanta didn’t have selections in the fifth or sixth rounds.

Here are who the Falcons chose during the draft:

ROUND 1, PICK 16: A.J. TERRELL, CB

Cornerback A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers enters the field before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Falcons selected A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Clemson cornerback was the best defensive back left on the board after Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson both went in the top 10. Terrell was the next best option for Atlanta.

ROUND 2, PICK 47: MARLON DAVIDSON, DL

The Falcons selected defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davidson is a 278-pound lineman who will be a big piece on the Falcons defensive lineman. He had 48 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks at Auburn during his senior year.

ROUND 3, PICK 78: MICHAEL HENNESSEY, C

The Falcons selected center Matt Hennessey with the No. 78 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Falcons get to address their offensive line with the center from Temple. He was a Rimington Trophy finalist during his junior season.

ROUND 4, PICK 119: MYKAL WALKER, LB

The Falcons selected linebacker Mykal Walker with the No. 119 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Falcons add on defense with the pick. Walker had 96 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his senior season at Fresno State.

ROUND 4, PICK 134: JAYLINN HAWKINS, S

The Falcons selected safety Jaylinn Hawkins with the No. 134 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hawkins is the latest Cal defensive back to be taken. Hawkins had 53 tackles and three interceptions in 2019.

ROUND 7, PICK 228: STERLING HOFRICHTER, P

The Falcons selected punter Sterling Hofrichter with the No. 228 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 49 games for Syracuse at punter.

