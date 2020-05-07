Atlanta Falcons 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back into the playoffs after going 7-9 last season and missing out on the playoffs in an extremely competitive NFC South.

The Falcons will face teams from the NFC North, AFC West, NFC West and NFC East during the 2020 season.

Atlanta will look to get the most out of first-round pick A.J. Terrell and second-round pick Marlon Davidson during their rookie years. The Falcons will also hope there's still some production left in Todd Gurley despite issues with his knee, and that the addition of Dante Fowler Jr. is enough to help the defense.

Here’s who the Falcons will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away Opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 134-121-1

Here are the Falcons' regular-season and preseason schedules:

