AR-15, guns, cash stolen from home of Atlanta Braves outfielder: cops

A suspected burglar who broke into Braves right fielder Nick Markakis’ Atlanta home late last month and stole five firearms and $20,000 in cash remains at large, police said.

A neighbor called police around 11 p.m. on March 29 to report that someone was inside Markakis’ home, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a police report.

At the time of the robbery, Markakis and his teammates were in Philadelphia, 11 Alive reported.

Responding officers found a window broken and the front door open, the police report said. A safe containing $20,000 in cash, an AR-15 rifle, three 9 mm handguns, and a Breitling watch and another firearm in the basement had also been stolen, Markakis later told police.

No additional details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.