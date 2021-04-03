Atlanta Braves speak out against MLB over decision to relocate All-Star Game: 'Fans in Georgia are the victim'

The Atlanta Braves spoke out against Major League Baseball after it announced its decision to relocate the All-Star Game in response to Georgia’s new restrictive voting law.

The Braves issued a lengthy statement Friday saying it was "deeply disappointed" by the league’s actions.

LEBRON JAMES VOICES SUPPORT FOR MLB AFTER ALL-STAR GAME RELOCATED OVER NEW GEORGIA VOTING LAW

"This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city," the statement read. "The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community."

"Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Friday in response to the mounting pressure to change the location of the July game in response to Republican-backed election reform legislation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and the Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," he said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," he continued. "Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The league did not announce a new location, but Manfred said they were working to finalize a new host city.

The Braves response was ill-received by some who called the message tone-deaf.

Gov. Kemp said on Friday that he spoke to the Braves organization about their stance on the All-Star Game.