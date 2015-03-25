Athletics-Reds Runs

Reds second. Bruce homered to left on a 2-2 count. Mesoraco popped out to second baseman Sogard. Cozart struck out. Hannahan singled to left. Latos struck out.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Athletics 0.

Reds third. Choo walked. D.Robinson flied out to left fielder Cespedes. Votto singled to right, Choo to third. Phillips singled to center, Choo scored, Votto to third. Bruce struck out. Mesoraco flied out to center fielder Crisp.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Athletics 0.

Reds fifth. Blevins pitching. Choo doubled to center. D.Robinson safe at first on a sacrifice plus pitcher Blevins's throwing error, Choo scored. Votto struck out. D.Robinson was caught stealing, catcher Vogt to shortstop Lowrie, D.Robinson out. Phillips grounded out, third baseman Donaldson to first baseman Moss.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Reds 3, Athletics 0.

Athletics ninth. Chapman pitching. Donaldson struck out. Reddick struck out. D.Norris pinch-hitting for Vogt. D.Norris homered to center on a full count. Callaspo pinch-hitting for Otero. Callaspo struck out.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Athletics 1.