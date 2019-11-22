New video shows how Houston Astros allegedly used whistles to tip pitches to batters

A video published Thursday appeared to show how the Houston Astros stole signs during the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and identified the signals the Astros allegedly used to alert batters that a certain type of pitch was coming.

A Twitter user shared a video of the Astros’ alleged sign-stealing during the World Series. The video claims that the Astros used two different whistling noises to signal to batters that a fastball or a breaking ball was about to be pitched.

HOUSTON ASTROS COULD FACE STRICT DISCIPLINE AS ROB MANFRED SAYS HE HAS POWER FOR HARSH SANCTIONS

The video broke down at-bats from Josh Reddick, George Springer, Evan Gattis, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve during the World Series. There didn’t appear to be a ton of crowd noise during the at-bats either.

The Astros have come under intense scrutiny after former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and other unnamed sources, revealed to The Athletic that the team used a sophisticated system to steal signs given by an opposing team’s catcher to his pitcher. Houston allegedly had a camera set up in centerfield which was hooked up to a monitor in the clubhouse, and when a sign for an off-speed pitch was given, a team employee would relay the message to a hitter with loud banging in the dugout.

Two sources told The Athletic that the sign-stealing extended into the postseason in 2017, but another denied it went on that long.

The Astros may have tipped their own hand in the matter as well. A 2017 DVD commemorating their first World Series championship showed a table, chairs and a TV in the clubhouse which appeared to be the area where a team employee would alert batters to an upcoming pitch.

HOUSTON ASTROS WORLD SERIES DVD MAY SHOW TEAM'S ALLEGED CHEATING SETUP

On Sunday, the Twitter user known as Jomboy – who already uncovered peculiar noises coming from the Astros dugout on off-speed pitches – again brought to light the team’s alleged cheating setup.

Video from the team’s championship DVD allegedly shows where the Astros employees would tip batters. Carlos Correa comes down from the dugout and to his right you can see a trash can, a table, a few chairs and a cable. The setup is still there when Alex Bregman runs through as well.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday an investigation was underway.

“That investigation is going to encompass not only what we know about ‘17, but also ‘18 and ’19,” he said. “To the extent we are talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever. To the extent that we find other leads, we're going to follow these leads.”

Manfred said the Astros were the only team being investigated for now.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Our clubs, all 30 of them, recognize that the integrity of the competition on the field is crucial to what we do every day,” he said. “I think that there's wide support across the industry for the idea that when we have a problem in this area, there should be firm, serious disciplinary action that discourages people from engaging in this type of behavior.”

Astros owner Jim Crane declined to comment on the allegations when he was seen Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.