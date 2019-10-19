Astros top Yankees 6-4 to win ALCS, advance to World Series

The Houston Astros are moving on to the World Series after eliminating the New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Houston in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Houston's Jose Altuve won the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning after New York's D.J. LaMahieu tied the game with a home run of his own in the top of the frame.

"Beautiful game," Altuve said afterward.

The Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, will play the Washington Nationals, who recently eliminated the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League pennant.

Houston got rolling in the first inning when Yuli Gurriel smacked a three-run home run.

Game 6 was not without controversy. After the New York scored a run in the second inning, Yankees hitter Brett Gardner had two strikes called against him by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson that appeared questionable on replays. The Yankees had two runners on base at the time, with two outs and Houston leading 3-1.

In the seventh inning, Houston outfielder Michael Brantley made a diving catch in left field and turned it into a double play by catching New York's Aaron Judge, who was too far off first base.

Houston had a chance to end the game in the top of the ninth, but New York's LaMahieu smacked a two-run home run to tie the game.

But in the bottom of the inning, with a runner on base, Altuve won the game with his walk-off home run.

"I get asked to describe Jose Altuve all the time," Astros manager AJ Hinch said after the game. "I think 'MVP' is what he is."

The loss for New York means this will be the 10th consecutive year the Yankees -- baseball's historically dominant franchise -- will not appear in the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.