Astros to allow 100% capacity starting May 25

The Houston Astros will permit 100% attendance for games at Minute Maid Park starting May 25.

The capacity will remain at full capacity for the rest of the season, the team said Monday.

The Astros will not require masks for fans who are fully vaccinated. The team said fans who aren't fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear them, and the club will make them available to fans as they enter the stadium.

The Boston Red Sox will also allow Fenway Park to fill full capacity as of Memorial Day weekend.

If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins and Celtics would also be able to play to full capacity as of May 29, when Massachusetts lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

The Texas Rangers played to 100% capacity for opening day, and the Atlanta Braves on May 7 were the first baseball team to go to full capacity full-time. The Diamondbacks, Nationals, Twins, Phillies and Brewers have also announced plans to go to full capacity.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of the state’s 7 million residents by the first week of June. The state’s face-covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 for most settings, Baker said.

Baker said 75% of adults in Massachusetts have already received at least one dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated. New cases in the state have dropped by 89% since January 8.