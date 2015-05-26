Astros sweep Padres, keep winning streak alive

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Colby Rasmus hit a two-run homer and Jose Altuve added two hits and drove in a pair of runs, as Houston waxed San Diego by a 7-2 count in the finale of this three-game interleague series.

Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice for the Astros, who swept the series and have won six straight overall.

Dallas Keuchel (3-0) gave up a run on three hits with four strikeouts in eight strong innings. His 0.73 earned-run average is the best in club history through the first five games of a year. Randy Niemann's 0.75 ERA in 1979 was the previous low.

"I think we just wake up and it's real to us," said Keuchel of Houston's chances to make waves in the AL West "We play the game and guys are hungry. Guys want to learn, guys want to get better. We got some good veteran leadership and the young guys are trying to make a name for themselves as well."

Matt Kemp knocked in both runs and Wil Myers scored twice for the Padres, who have dropped seven of their last eight.

Andrew Cashner (1-4) struck out 10 but allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits over his seven-inning outing.

Rasmus gave the Astros some breathing room in the fourth, taking a Cashner offering over the wall in right center to make it 3-1. George Springer was aboard thanks to a one-out double.

Houston added more to its lead in the ninth. Chris Carter walked against Craig Kimbrel, moved to second on a passed ball, found third on a wild pitch and scored on a Marisnick single. Marisnick stole second and third, scoring as Wil Nieves airmailed his throw into left field.

Evan Gattis singled, and Altuve plated his pinch-runner, L.J. Hoes, when he followed with a double off Brandon Maurer. A Marwin Gonzalez fielder's choice grounder brought in Altuve for a 7-1 game before the next two batters were retired.

Myers reached on an error in the bottom half and eventually scored on Kemp's grounder to third.

Kemp scored Myers with a double in the home first, then Marisnick started the third with a double and eventually scored on Altuve's fly to left.

"We've had a tough week. But I think we've seen some offense, we've seen some good pitching, we've seen some pitching that hasn't been so good lately, especially out of the bullpen," Padres manager Bud Black recognized.

Game Notes

Houston made history during its completed nine-game road trip, going 8-1 for the first time ever ... Kimbrel was charged with three runs on two hits while recording one out ... Despite the loss, Cashner extended his home streak of allowing two earned runs or fewer to 21 consecutive starts.