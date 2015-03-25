Astros-Rockies series heads to Coors Field

Canadian-born veteran Erik Bedard makes an 11th bid for a first victory in a Houston uniform on Wednesday night when the Astros visit Coors Field to meet the Colorado Rockies to begin a two-game interleague series.

Bedard, a 34-year-old with 63 wins in 202 major-league appearances, was a seven-game winner for the Pittsburgh Pirates during a one-year stint with them in 2012.

He joined Houston in January and signed a one-year deal with $1.15 million.

Bedard picked up his initial career save with a 3 1/3-inning effort in the Astros' 8-2 defeat of Texas on March 31, but is 0-2 in nine appearances - eight starts - since, including five consecutive no-decisions.

He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings of his last outing, a 6-5 Houston loss to Oakland on May 24.

The Astros have won just three of the 10 games in which he's pitched.

Colorado goes with young righty Tyler Chatwood, who can stay unbeaten in his second season with the Rockies.

A second-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2008, Chatwood debuted with the Angels in 2011 and was 6-11 in 27 games, then went 5-6 in 12 games with Colorado in 2012 after a trade for Chris Iannetta.

He got a no-decision after six innings of five-run work in his initial start on April 24, but is three for three since then while allowing just one run in 17 2/3 innings on 16 hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks.

The last outing was a 5-0 defeat of the San Francisco Giants, which lifted him to 2-0 on the road.

On Tuesday, Michael Cuddyer's single brought home Troy Tulowitzki with the winning run in the top of the ninth as Colorado clipped Houston, 2-1.

"It doesn't surprise me with 'Cuddy'," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. "He's always looking to answer the bell. He's a great pro. Twenty-four hours ago I wasn't sure that he'd be playing this early, but he's going to find a way to get in the lineup."

Cuddyer ended up with three hits, while Tulowitzki added a pair of hits and drove in the other run for the Rockies, who split the series and halted a three-game losing skid.

Matt Belisle (2-2) tossed a scoreless eighth and Rafael Betancourt followed suit in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Chris Carter knocked in the lone run for the Astros, who have lost four of five.

Jose Veras (0-4) served up the deciding run during his one relief inning.

The Rockies won five of seven games from the Astros in both 2011 and 2012. Houston last won the season series, 4-2, in 2010.

Houston leads the all-time series by a game, 81-80, since 1993.