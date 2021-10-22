Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Astros knock out Red Sox to advance to World Series behind clutch hitting, masterful pitching

The Astros are looking to win the World Series for the first time since 2017

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Astros will be playing for a World Series title for the third time in five years.

Houston held off the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday, 5-0, and won the series 4-2 to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his RBI-double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his RBI-double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Astros got clutch hitting from Yordan Alvarez, brilliant pitching from Luis Garcia and a key defensive play in the seventh inning from Martin Maldonado to secure the shutout win.

Alvarez jumped on a pitch from Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. His double scored Alex Bregman and gave Houston the early 1-0 lead. The slugging designated hitter then helped himself to a triple in the sixth inning and was brought home when Kyle Tucker grounded into a double play.

Houston held a 2-0 lead, but Boston would start to make some moves in the seventh inning.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after s double against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez celebrates after s double against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHRIS TAYLOR'S PHENOMENAL 3-HOMER GAME KEEPS DODGERS ALIVE IN NLCS

Alvarez finished 4-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He was named the ALCS MVP.

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman walked J.D. Martinez and then Alex Verdugo singled. Graveman faced off against Travis Shaw and struck him out and as Verdugo tried to steal second base Maldonado fired a missile to Carlos Correa who was waiting and put the tag on the stealing outfielder.

The double play ended the inning and took any momentum away from the Red Sox.

The Astros weren't done offensively.

Kyle Tucker added insurance with a three-run home run off Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino.

Garcia was named the starter for the game and pitched masterfully.

He went 5.2 innings allowing one hit and striking out seven. It was a big bounce-back performance after only going one inning and allowing five runs in Game 2's loss.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia is greeted in the dugout after leaving the game during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia is greeted in the dugout after leaving the game during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston would close out the game without any further issues.

The Astros are back in the World Series after missing out in 2020, losing in seven games in the ALCS to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros lost in the World Series in 2019 to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

The team last won the championship in 2017 but the run was marred in scandal a few years later when the team was found to be using technology to steal signs during the regular season. The team will get a chance to really fight back against the critics and pick up the franchise’s second title in its history.

Fans cheer as Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston.

Fans cheer as Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston’s lack of offense over the last two games of the series proved to be the difference-maker at the tail end of the season. Boston only scored three runs in its final three games of the ALCS.

The Red Sox were held to two hits on Friday. Kiké Hernández and Verdugo were the lone players with hits for Boston.

Boston starter Eovaldi gave a valiant effort. He allowed one run on five hits in 4.1 innings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston awaits the winner between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. World Series Game 1 is set for Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com