Houston Astros owner vows to 'take a run' at Gerrit Cole during free agency

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane didn’t appear that he was willing to let Gerrit Cole leave the team without a fight, assuring the media Monday the team will “take a run” at the pitcher during free agency.

Cole, whose last impression with the club may have been him addressing reporters while wearing a Boras Corp. hat in the locker room following the team’s Game 7 loss to the Washington Nationals in the World Series, is expected to command a salary well north of $200 million.

“We're going to take a run at it. We don't know if we can get to where they want to get,” Crane told reporters, according to the Houston Chronicle.

He added that he is aware super-agent Scott Boras is “tough to deal with.”

Cole was among the top pitchers in the American League last season. But he appeared to be clearly frustrated with the team failing to use him in a pivotal moment in Game 7.

He finished the 2019 season with a 20-5 record, a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts.

Cole has been rumored to be interested in returning to his native California, which makes it likely the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels would be top suitors.