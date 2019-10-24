Astros' Justin Verlander draws shade from Yu Darvish in clapback tweet 544 days in the making

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish bid his time and delivered a sick comeback to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

In April 2018, Verlander tweeted shade at Darvish after he fell over rounding second during a regular season game. Darvish dove back to second but displeased the Astros pitcher with his athletic ability.

“Yu… Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing,” Verlander tweeted at the time.

Darvish waited for the right moment to strike back and he did so at the perfect time — during the World Series while the Washington Nationals were gaining momentum.

Verlander tried to make a diving play on a dribbler in front of him and ended up firing the ball into his own leg. Verlander was flat on his back — and that’s when Darvish struck.

“Justin…. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing," he wrote.

MLB’s Cut 4 Twitter account noted that it’s been 544 days since Verlander chided him on Twitter.

Adding insult to injury, Verlander had one of the worst postseason games of his career. He allowed four earned runs in six innings. Washington exploded for 12 runs during the game and won 12-3.

The Nationals own a 2-0 series lead with the World Series heading to Washington D.C. for the first time since 1933.