Astros' Jose Altuve burned by ex-Dodgers star on broadcast after strikeout

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser appeared to burn Houston Astros star Jose Altuve during the broadcast of a game between the two teams Wednesday night.

Altuve struck out in the bottom of the fifth inning and, given the recent fireworks surrounding the Dodgers and the Astros, Hershiser struck a blow at the perfect time.

“Guessing is harder than knowing,” Hershiser said during the SportsnetLA broadcast.

It was a clear shot at the Astros, who were implicated in a 2017 cheating scandal. An Major League Baseball investigation earlier in the year revealed an elaborate scheme set up by the Astros to steal signs and alert players when a breaking ball was coming.

Astros staff members would bang on a trash can when they got the sign from a camera installed in centerfield at Minute Maid Park. The Dodgers would go on to lose to the Astros in the World Series that year. While executives and coaches were penalized over the scandal, no active player received any form of punishment.

Things came to a head Tuesday night when Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly appeared to throw at Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Benches would clear but no punches were thrown. Kelly was suspended for eight games on Wednesday, which he has decided to appeal.