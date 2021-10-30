Expand / Collapse search
Astros remove Jason Castro from World Series roster over COVID protocols

Garrett Stubbs replaced Jason Castro on the roster

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros removed catcher Jason Castro from their World Series roster before the start of Game 4 on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves because of MLB’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Castro was placed on the COVID-19 injury list and is eligible to return if he’s cleared during the rest of the series. Garrett Stubbs replaced Castro on the roster.

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro watches during batting practice before Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro watches during batting practice before Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Astros general manager James Click said he couldn’t confirm whether Castro had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Houston Chronicle. Click said Castro is isolating in Atlanta and that none of the other Astros players are affected.

Castro, 34, had been playing in the first World Series of his career. He played two of the three games against the Braves and is 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He had been 2-for-4 in his other postseason appearances in the American League Championship Series and American League Division Series.

Dansby Swanson (7) of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into home ahead of the tag by Jason Castro (18) of the Houston Astros on a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Houston.

Dansby Swanson (7) of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into home ahead of the tag by Jason Castro (18) of the Houston Astros on a Freddie Freeman sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Houston. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

He joined the Astros as a free agent before the start of spring training earlier this year. He played in 66 games playing mostly his natural catcher position, though he appeared in two games as a designated hitter.

He hit eight home runs and batted .235 over that span.

The Houston Astros' Jason Castro celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston.

The Houston Astros' Jason Castro celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Castro was originally drafted No. 10 overall by Houston in 2008. He played for the Astros from 2010 to 2016 before signing with the Minnesota Twins before the start of the 2017 season.

