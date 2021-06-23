Astros July giveaway features 2019 ALCS trophy, ring in series against Yankees

The Houston Astros were the butt of the joke back in May when they played the New York Yankees at home for the first time since Houston's sign-stealing scam was exposed but it seems like the Astros are returning the favor in a very subtle way.

The Astros are giving away some very interesting items -- perhaps by coincidence -- when the Yankees return to Houston for a three-game series next month.

The promotions , first pointed out by USA Today’s Ben DuBose, include a 2019 American League Championship Series trophy and ring and a Jose Altuve replica jersey.

MLB’s probe into the sign-stealing scandal confirmed that the Astros stole signs leading up to their 2017 World Series title -- a title earned by beating the Yankees in a six-game AL Championship Series. New York also lost to the Astros in the 2019 ALCS, although MLB found no evidence that sign-stealing played a role.

Yankees fans unleashed their anger on the Astros back in May in a three-game series that featured inflatable trash cans, salty chants and even one fan trying to enter the stadium dressed as Oscar the Grouch.

Whether by coincidence or not, New York fans surely won’t appreciate the promo.

