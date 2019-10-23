Houston Astros' George Springer addresses criticism over hustle on eighth-inning double

Houston Astros star George Springer was feeling the heat Tuesday night after receiving criticism for not hustling during the first game of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.

The criticism stems from a double Springer hit late in the game off of Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson with the team down one run. Springer thought it was a home run and watched it go, but it only turned out to be a two-bagger. The outfielder would be left on base and fail to score.

Although Springer was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in the 5-4 loss, he was still facing questions over whether he should have run the ball out in the eighth inning against Hudson in an effort to possibly turn the double into a triple.

“I don’t want to necessarily run as fast as I can because, for some reason, if [Kyle Tucker] tags or whatever the case and I run by him, it’s not good. I was watching the outfielder,” Springer said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “If I had gone to third, I’m out. I'm out for sure.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch was also asked about the play, according to USA Today.

“I'll have to take a look at it,” Hinch said. “I didn't see that. There was a lot going on in that play.”

The Nationals own a 1-0 lead in the series.