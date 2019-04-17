SEE IT: Astros pitcher Collin McHugh dodges line drive with move out of ‘The Matrix’

He just might be The One.

Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh dodged a screaming line drive headed toward his face with a move out of “The Matrix” during Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

McHugh delivered a fastball to Athletics first baseman Kendry Morales, who sent the ball straight back up the diamond. McHugh leaned back as the ball appeared to pass directly over his throat and fell on his back, while the ball bounced to second base for an inning-ending double play.

Social media likened McHugh’s quick reflexes to Keanu Reeves’ character Neo from the 1999 film, “The Matrix." In the movie, Neo dodges a hail of bullets by leaning back, without falling, in a slow-motion sequence.

But McHugh wasn’t rattled by the close call, allowing only two hits over six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two batters.

The Astros went on to crush the Athletics 9-1 with the help of an Alex Bregman grand slam and a two-run homer from former Oakland outfielder Josh Reddick.