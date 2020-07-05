Astros' Carlos Correa urging wife, former beauty queen, to stay out of salons until season ends

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa is not taking any chances in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and with the Major League Baseball season about to get underway in a few weeks.

Correa told reporters Sunday that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of the salons until the season ends.

“When I talk to my wife, she knows,” he said. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So, we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.”

Correa and his wife married late last year. Daniella Correa Rodriguez was Miss Texas in 2016.

While Correa tried to block the coronavirus at home, he said he knew he had to do his job in between workouts and traveling back and forth to the stadium.

“We know what it takes to make the season possible,” the one-time World Series champion said. “What we’re doing is, we come to work out and we go back to our houses. I think that’s the key... I think if we can keep it simple, simple as come get your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we’ll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season.”

Correa and the Astros are preparing to enter the 2020 season after coming under significant scrutiny over their 2017 cheating scandal. Before the pandemic, Astros players faced boos and various objects thrown at them during spring training.

