Rib fracture during massage puts Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on injured list

It wasn't your typical baseball injury that got Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa placed on the team's injured list Wednesday.

Correa told team officials that he'd suffered a rib fracture during a massage he’d received in his home the day before.

“To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating,” Correa said in a statement issued through the team.

The 2015 AL Rookie of the Year last played Sunday. By Tuesday morning, Correa was reporting soreness around his ribs and was kept out of the lineup, manager A.J. Hinch said.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow said Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list. He’s expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks. The injury is not expected to require surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Correa's injury marks the latest setback for the Astros, who have already lost stars George Springer and Jose Altuve to injuries.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several inexperienced players, the Chronicle reported.

Correa is batting .295 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa's spot on the roster.

