Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Alex Bregman tormented while at bat during spring training game

A security guard was banging a trash can during his at-bat

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Astros may have gotten off easy last season when most MLB stadiums barred fans from the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Astros players were catching heat during spring training games in 2020 after the cheating scandal broke, but that stopped as the season was put on pause.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Sunday, the heat was back on.

Alex Bregman was subjected to someone banging on a trash can at Roger Dean Stadium as Houston took on the Miami Marlins. According to the Houston Chronicle, the person banging on the trash can was a security guard at the stadium

Bregman struck out looking during the at-bat.

RED SOX STAR J.D. MARTINEZ 'TIRED OF BEING JUDGED ON TWO MONTHS'

An MLB investigation revealed last year that the Astros cheated during the 2017 season, which led them to a World Series championship. The team set up cameras in the outfield to relay opposing players’ signs back to the team dugout. When an off-speed pitch would be on the way, a team employee would bang on a trash can to let the batter know what was coming.

MLB suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a season. The Astros would eventually fire both of them. Carlos Beltran and Alex Cora – both with the Astros in 2017 – felt the effects of the investigation. Beltran lost his job as New York Mets manager and Cora was fired by the Boston Red Sox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hinch would eventually land a job with the Detroit Tigers and Cora got his job back with Boston.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_