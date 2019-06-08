Ashleigh Barty wins French Open title, ends Australia's 46 year drought

Ashleigh Barty won the French Open singles title on Saturday, defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3, to become the first Australian woman to win at Roland Garros in 46 years.

The eighth-seeded Barty, 23, needed only 70 minutes to defeat the nervous teenager, getting off to a strong start and never looking back.

“It’s a special place for Australians here, said Barty. Sam (Stosur) has done well here before and come so close. It’s been a magical two weeks.”

It was the first major final appearance for both players, Barty had taken the entire 2015 off from playing tennis to take a stab at Cricket, which made her return even more impressive.

Barty broke Vondrousova on all three of her service games in the first set and twice more in the second, smacking 27 winners past the Czech teenager.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m a little bit speechless. I played the perfect match today. I’m so proud of myself and my team, it’s been an incredible two weeks,” said Barty after the match.

She is expected to rise to second in the world, behind only Naomi Osaka, making her the highest ranked Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Vondrousova reached the final without losing a set and had the best record on tour since January. She went into the finale trying to become the first teenage Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova won the US Open in 2006. It was a great run and learning experience for the Czech player, who was in tears after the match.

“Congratulations to you and your team, you gave me a lesson,” Vondrousova said to Barty after the match. “Even though I didn’t get the win today, I’m really happy with everything.”

The two women were forced to wait an extra 90 minutes before the match, due to the men's finale between Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic going five sets, which possibly contributed to the added nerves for Vondrousova.