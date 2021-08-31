Asante Samuel blasts Bill Belichick following Cam Newton release: 'Cold blooded is a understatement!'

The Patriots shocked the NFL world by cutting ties with former league MVP Cam Newton on Tuesday afternoon, confirming that the Mac Jones era is set to begin in New England.

Many people were stunned to see Newton go, but former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, who spent the first five seasons of his career in New England, wasn’t caught off guard by head coach Bill Belichick’s decision.

"Belichick never surprises me," Samuel wrote on Twitter.

Samuel also responded to a tweet from NFL analyst Louis Riddick, who said, "Bill does what Bill does. Right or wrong, the man is cold blooded and will do what he thinks he has to do. Period. #Patriots."

"Cold blooded is a understatement! But without Brady he is just another coach in my opinion," Samuel wrote in response to Riddick’s tweet.

In April 2020, around the time quarterback Tom Brady left New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel shared his thoughts on the topic of who meant more to the Patriots’ dynasty.

"I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill??? My answer is Nooo. Talk to me," Samuel said.

Samuel’s best season with the Patriots came in 2006, when he led the league with 10 interceptions and 24 passes defended. He also had 64 total tackles that season. The following year, Samuel made his only All-Pro first-team appearance, but he left New England to join the Philadelphia Eagles the following season.