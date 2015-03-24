A's obtain 1B Davis from Pirates

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oakland Athletics acquired first baseman Ike Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, three days after he was designated for assignment.

The teams swapped international bonus slots as part of the deal, with the Pirates gaining the No. 27 slot and the A's landing slot No. 86 from Pittsburgh.

Davis finished fifth in the National League with 32 home runs while with the New York Mets in 2012 and spent the majority of last season as Pittsburgh's regular first baseman. The 27-year-old hit just .233 with 11 homers and 51 RBI in 143 games between the Pirates and Mets in 2014, however.

Over five major league seasons, Davis owns a .240 average with 78 homers and 270 RBI.

To create room for Davis on the 40-man roster, Oakland designated outfielder Andrew Brown for assignment.

Brown spent most of last season with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas (PCL), batting .283 with 21 homers and 69 RBI in 103 games. The 30-year- old was claimed off waivers from New York by the A's on Oct. 31.