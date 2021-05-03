A's Jesus Luzardo suffers freak injury playing video games

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday after it was revealed he suffered a freak injury while playing video games.

The left-handed starter suffered a hairline fracture on his left pinky finger after he bumped his hand on his desk while playing a video game, Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters.

"Before the game he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game," Melvin said. "He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out. We threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game, we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger."

The 23-year-old has started six games for Oakland this season. He has a 5.79 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. On Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, he allowed six runs – three earned – on five hits in three innings.

"It just depends on how it heals and how it responds," Melvin added. "As you would expect, it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today, but really have no idea on a timetable yet."

He finished in eighth place in the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year voting. He had a 4.12 ERA in 12 appearances with 59 strikeouts.

