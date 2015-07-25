Arnold Palmer grandson Sam Saunders shoots 7-under 64 to take Barbasol Championship lead

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, shot a 7-under 64 in warm conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the inaugural Barbasol Championship.

Saunders saved par with a 15-foot putt on the par-3 eighth hole and closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth to cap his bogey-free round on Grand National's Lake Course. The 27-year-old former Clemson player is winless in 45 career starts on the PGA Tour, with a career best tie for second this year in the Puerto Rico Open.

Jason Gore was a stroke back at 65. He birdied four of his last five holes.

Stanford junior Maverick McNealy, the Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the Division I player of the year, was tied for third at 66 along with Martin Flores, Will Wilcox, Carlos Ortiz and Carlos Sainz Jr.