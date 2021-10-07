Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas State Red Wolves
Published

Arkansas State's Samy Johnson leaves game in ambulance in scary scene

Samy Johnson was a top running back coming out of high school

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was placed onto a stretcher and into an ambulance during a game against No. 15 Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

The scary moment came at the start of the second half. Chanticleers running back Shermari Jones ran for 38 yards. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes as trainers attended to Jones. He reportedly had to have his jersey and shoulder pads cut off to get onto the backboard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Samy Johnson #1 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Samy Johnson #1 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Arkansas State didn’t immediately give an update on Johnson.

The Little Rock native was in his sophomore season with the Red Wolves. He was a three-time All-State selection between 2016 and 2018 at Catholic High School and was considered to be one of the top players in the state. He was a star running back and special teams player in high school.

STRUGGLING WISCONSIN LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK AGAINST ILLINOIS

Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones (5) runs past Arkansas State defender David Clayton (5) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark.

Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones (5) runs past Arkansas State defender David Clayton (5) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

In 2019, Johnson started the season at the running back position but was moved to cornerback. He played mostly on special teams and was a backup in the secondary in his freshman season.

He started to shine in 2020. He started in six games and was 12th in the Sun Belt Conference in passes defended. He also tied for 14th in interceptions as well. Additionally, he recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman (1) tries to get away from Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark.

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman (1) tries to get away from Coastal Carolina defenders C.J. Brewer (52) and Jeffrey Gunter (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Jonesboro, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Coming into the game against Coastal Carolina, he had 14 total tackles and an interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arkansas State was 1-4 before Thursday and Coastal Carolina was 5-0.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com