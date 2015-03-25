Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas receiver McKay misses first day of practice, considering transfer

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says sophomore receiver Mekale McKay is considering a transfer from the school.

The Razorbacks went through their first preseason practice on Monday, doing so without McKay — the 6-foot-6, 195-pound receiver who had 21 catches for 317 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season as a freshman.

Bielema says he met with McKay last week, at which time the receiver expressed an interest in playing in more of a passing-oriented offense like Arkansas ran before Bielema's hiring away from Wisconsin after last season.

Bielema says McKay hasn't been granted a formal release from the Razorbacks yet, and that he is working to help the receiver find other school options if he does decide to leave Arkansas.