Arizona will likely key in on QB Marcus Mariota when the Wildcats visit the No. 2 Ducks

Last season Arizona went after Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota early and kept on hassling him.

Expect the same when the Wildcats visit the No. 2 Ducks Thursday night at Autzen Stadium.

The 42-16 rout last November was Arizona's first over a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oregon in 2007.

The Wildcats intercepted Mariota on his first play from scrimmage, ending his Pac-12 record streak of 353 passes without a pick. Oregon's quarterback would finish with 308 yards passing with two touchdowns, but two interceptions.

Mariota wore a brace on his knee in that game and later it was revealed that he had partially torn his medial collateral ligament in a game four weeks before.