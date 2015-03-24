Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update February 5, 2015

Arizona will likely key in on QB Marcus Mariota when the Wildcats visit the No. 2 Ducks

By | Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. – Last season Arizona went after Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota early and kept on hassling him.

Expect the same when the Wildcats visit the No. 2 Ducks Thursday night at Autzen Stadium.

The 42-16 rout last November was Arizona's first over a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oregon in 2007.

The Wildcats intercepted Mariota on his first play from scrimmage, ending his Pac-12 record streak of 353 passes without a pick. Oregon's quarterback would finish with 308 yards passing with two touchdowns, but two interceptions.

Mariota wore a brace on his knee in that game and later it was revealed that he had partially torn his medial collateral ligament in a game four weeks before.