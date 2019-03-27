Arizona Diamondbacks’ Steven Souza Jr. suffers gruesome knee injury, out for whole season

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr. suffered a gruesome knee injury Tuesday just days before the team was set to begin their MLB season.

Souza, 29, injured himself after his plastic cleats skidded across home plate as he scored from second base in the fourth inning of an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox.

The athlete was seen falling to the ground and holding his left leg. He put no pressure on his leg while being helped off the field by two Arizona trainers. He underwent an MRI Tuesday confirming the worst, according to the team's manager Torey Lovullo - he would have to undergo knee surgery to fix his torn ACL. He also tore his LCL and has a partial PCL tear, Lovullo said.

The injury will sideline Souza for the whole season.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the team was considering playing Adam Jones in right field while Souza recovers.

Last season, Souza missed two months with a torn pectoral muscle. He hit .220 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 72 games for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks’ season opener is Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.