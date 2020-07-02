Arizona Diamondbacks: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to make a run in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Arizona finished a low-key 85-77 last season and second in the National League West division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona was only four games out of the final playoff spot.
The Diamondbacks added Starling Marte, Kole Calhoun and Madison Bumgarner in the offseason in hopes of either getting over the hump and shocking the baseball world to win the division or at least making the playoffs.
Arizona is definitely not the sexiest team that fans will be focusing on. But they have the players and the ability to make the run and draw attention throughout the shortened season.
Through 60 games last season, Arizona was 30-30 and 11 games back in the NL West.
2019 finish: 2nd National League West
2019 record: 85-77
Manager: Torey Lovullo
Projected Starters
C: Carson Kelly
1B: Christian Walker
2B: Ketel Marte
3B: Eduardo Escobar
SS: Nick Ahmed
OF: David Peralta
OF: Starling Marte
OF: Kole Calhoun
DH: Jake Lamb
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Madison Bumgarner
SP: Robbie Ray
SP: Luke Weaver
SP: Zac Gallen
SP: Merrill Kelly
CL: Archie Bradley
