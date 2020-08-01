Arizona Coyotes: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Arizona Coyotes are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2012 when they take on the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup qualifying rounds beginning on Aug. 1.

Both teams are 1-1 in matchups this season but Arizona has the edge when it comes to defense. They were tied for third in goals allowed per game this season at 2.61 even with Darcy Kuemper sustaining a lower body injury in December.

With Conor Garland and Taylor Hall on the same line, the Coyotes will have better scoring chances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (5th)

Record: 33-29-8

Coach: Rick Tocchet

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Brayden Burke, Michael Chaput, Lawson Crouse, Christian Dvorak, Hudson Fasching, Christian Fischer, Conor Garland, Michael Grabner, Taylor Hall, Barrett Hayton, Vinnie Hinostroza, Clayton Keller, Phil Kessel, Brad Richardson, Nick Schmaltz, Carl Soderberg, Derek Stepan

Defensemen:

Kyle Capobianco, Jakob Chychrun, Jason Demers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Alex Goligoski, Jordan Gross, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Ilya Lyubushkin, Aaron Ness, Jordan Oesterle, Victor Soderstrom

Goaltenders:

Adin Hill, Darcy Kuemper, Antti Raanta

**

SCHEDULE

The Coyotes will compete in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on Aug. 1 when they take on the Predators in a best of five series.

Game 1: Sunday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if needed): Friday, Aug. 7, TBD

Game 5 (if needed): Sunday, Aug. 9, TBD