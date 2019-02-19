Arizona Cardinals' Josh Rosen OK after car crash in Los Angeles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen emerged unscathed after he was involved in a car crash Saturday in Los Angeles.

Rosen was in his Tesla when the crash occurred. The details surrounding the minor crash were unclear, but Rosen posted a few photos of his caved-in door on Instagram.

“Dude, I’m telling you the NFL doesn’t test for this stuff,” Rosen joked in a caption along with a photo him doing his best Incredible Hulk impression.

The Cardinals quarterback is entering his second season in the NFL. It will be his first season under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Rosen played 14 games and threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.