Arizona Bowl 2020: Ball State vs. San Jose State preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Arizona Bowl will be played between the Ball State Cardinals and the San Jose State Spartans on Dec. 31, 2020. The game will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

It’s the sixth instance of the Arizona Bowl, which started in 2015. It’s the first appearance for either team in the game. The event will be played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ball State is coming off of a thrilling Mid-American Conference victory over Buffalo. The Cardinals find themselves in their first bowl appearance since 2013. The school has never won a bowl game in its football history.

This time could be different.

Drew Plitt leads the Ball State offense. He has 1,937 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes. Justin Hall and Yo’Heinz Tyler are among the top receivers for the Cardinals. Hall has 49 catches for 665 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler has 38 catches for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

San Jose State is hoping for an undefeated season. The Spartans are 7-0 under transfer quarterback Nick Starkel. He has 1,906 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

San Jose is the Mountain West Conference champions and an undefeated season could boost their visibility across the nation. The team has had six or more losses each year since 2013. The team had an 11-2 record in 2012 and finished ranked 21st in the final Associated Press poll.

The school only has three bowl game losses in its history but hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2015.

ARIZONA BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Offerpad

Date: December 31

Time (ET): 2 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Tucson, Ariz.

Stadium: Arizona Stadium

