Argentine boxer becomes second to die in last week from injuries suffered in ring

An Argentine boxer has died from injuries suffered in the ring, becoming the second pugilist to die in recent days.

Hugo Santillan, 23, died after being injured Saturday in Buenos Aires in a super-lightweight bout with Eduardo Abreu that ended in a draw. He was awaiting the decision when he collapsed, according to La Nacion.

"RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw," read a tweet from the WSBC. "We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."

Santillán was rushed from the ring to San Felipe Hospital, where doctors discovered a brain clot. Santillán, who was nicknamed "Dinamita," experienced a pair of cardiorespiratory arrests following the procedure.

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” Dr. Graciela Olocco of Hospital Agudos San Felipe said, via The Guardian. “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

The news comes just days after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died after a fight. Dadashev, who was undefeated before Friday's junior welterweight bout against Subriel Matías, 27, was placed in a medically induced coma following a 2-hour surgery over the weekend, then died on Tuesday.