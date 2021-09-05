Argentina, Brazil World Cup qualifier suspended following coronavirus concerns

A World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil was suspended on Sunday afternoon after health officials came onto the pitch to address coronavirus-related concerns regarding three players on Argentina.

Argentina’s official Twitter account tweeted that the game would not continue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The meeting between #Brasil and @Argentina was suspended," the team wrote.

Antonio Barra Torres, the president of Brazil’s health agency, announced that four players from Argentine will be fined and deported for allegedly not following the country's COVID-19 protocols.

Four Argentine players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the match. Despite that order, three of the four started for Argentina. Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia or Aston Villa and Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham played for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The referee and game commissioner will file a FIFA disciplinary report to figure out what are the next steps in resuming the match.

"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.