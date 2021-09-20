Arch Manning receives warm welcome from this college football fan base

One college fan base has made it clear that it wants Arch Manning.

Manning, his father Cooper and other members of his family were at the University of Georgia’s football game against the University of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Bulldogs supporters must have gotten word that the high school phenom was at the game because a few fans from the "Spike Squad" painted, "We want Arch!" on their backs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manning, the five-star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, lived up to the hype in the first game of his junior season on Friday night. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in a 28-0 shutout victory over Vandebilt Catholic High School.

ARCH MANNING DELIVERS EPIC PERFORMANCE IN FIRST GAME OF JUNIOR SEASON

Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints great Archie Manning, has all of the top college programs on his radar, including the University of Alabama, Louisiana State University, and Ole Miss. He currently has 12 offers from the top collegiate programs.

In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, Manning threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what is expected to be a sensational junior year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning is still undecided on where he will attend to play college ball, but Georgia fans certainly put together an impressive presentation to show that they want him to attend their school.