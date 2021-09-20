Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Arch Manning receives warm welcome from this college football fan base

Arch Manning, his father Cooper, and other members of his family were at Georgia’s game against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One college fan base has made it clear that it wants Arch Manning.

Manning, his father Cooper and other members of his family were at the University of Georgia’s football game against the University of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Bulldogs supporters must have gotten word that the high school phenom was at the game because a few fans from the "Spike Squad" painted, "We want Arch!" on their backs.

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  ((Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images))

Manning, the five-star quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, lived up to the hype in the first game of his junior season on Friday night. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards and a score in a 28-0 shutout victory over Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. 

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints great Archie Manning, has all of the top college programs on his radar, including the University of Alabama, Louisiana State University, and Ole Miss. He currently has 12 offers from the top collegiate programs.

In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, Manning threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what is expected to be a sensational junior year.

Manning is still undecided on where he will attend to play college ball, but Georgia fans certainly put together an impressive presentation to show that they want him to attend their school.

