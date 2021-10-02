Arch Manning throws for 5 touchdowns in another dominant performance

Arch Manning’s passing ability was on full display Friday night in Louisiana.

The Isidore Newman High School star quarterback threw five touchdowns in the team’s 59-7 victory over Pearl River. Manning connected with tight end Will Randle twice early, and found Chris Hunter for two more scores in the second quarter, according to 24/7 Sports. The team moved to 3-0 on the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He told the outlet he has been trying to hone some of the integral parts of his passing game.

"Especially decision-making and accuracy, that was kind of the main thing this year. I think we’re going to be able to spread the ball around a lot more and just make plays and be more consistent. That’s been a big goal of mine, just be more consistent. I think last year was more up and down," he said.

Manning is one of the most highly sought-after recruits out of the class of 2023. The junior quarterback is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton, and the grandson of Archie.

The young quarterback is still doing college visits and Alabama is next on the schedule.

ARCH MANNING'S DAD MAKES SHORT REMARK ON GEORGIA RECRUITMENT TRIP

Even though Manning’s attention will be on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide, he will certainly focus on the Rebels too, as his grandfather and namesake Archie — as well as uncle Eli — played for the university. His father Cooper also committed to Ole Miss, but his career came to an end after he was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition.

He received a warm welcome last month when he was in Georgia. Cooper Manning told Dawg Nation the trip went well.

"I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public. Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough," Cooper Manning said.

"Athens was great. Kirby (Smart) and his staff are first class."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arch Manning still has visits with Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson on the schedule.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.