Arch Manning puts on show in first high school football game of season

Arch Manning lit up his high school football game on Thursday night.

Arch, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, accounted for six touchdowns in the first game of the season at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana.

He threw five touchdown passes and ran for one more in a 41-0 victory over East Jefferson High School. At least one of the five touchdown passes was a 63-yard pass.

“He really surpassed what we could have hoped for,” Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart said of Manning before the season, according to 24/7 Sports. “He’s one of those kids if he’s 21 of 23, he wants to focus on the two incompletions. He likes to get coached and he doesn’t always think he’s right. There is an authenticity to him and a humbleness to him and he doesn’t have all the answers. He has a team-based approach, great work ethic and he’s incredibly humble. He’s all about his teammates, all about getting better, everything is earned, nothing is given, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Manning is only a sophomore and is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in his class.

Previewing the upcoming season, Manning told Rivals he was trying to keep the focus on the team and not about the name on the back of his jersey.

“Obviously, I have a big last name, but I keep it more about the team,” he said. “Winning the team over was my biggest goal to getting the starting job. It was about the seniors; it was their last year and they were all really nice to me because I knew all of them. That made it more comfortable and more laid-back. That’s why we had some success last year.”