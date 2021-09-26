Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides to go to school. The Isidore Newman High School (LA) quarterback has been recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and plenty of other schools, according to 24/7 Sports. But his decision is reportedly coming down to two schools.

Manning and his family had a good time watching Georgia beat South Carolina last week, according to Dawgs Daily. The young quarterback was greeted by fans pleading with him to come to the school. Cooper Manning, Arch’s father and the older brother of Peyton and Eli, has a relationship with Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke, which could be a factor in the quarterback’s decision.

Arch Manning "loves Georgia," 24/7 Sports reported, noting the history between Kirby Smart and Peyton Manning dating back to their college days.

According to Dawgs Daily, the recruitment race for Arch Manning could come down to Georgia and Texas.

Eli Manning revealed some of the advice he had for Arch in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week.

"I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player,’" Eli Manning said. "That is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges, or ‘Hey where am I going to go play college,’ and thinking about the next level where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.

"So just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate and you’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college."

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.