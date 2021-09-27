Arch Manning on fans' minds as Nick Saban appears on Peyton, Eli broadcast

Arch Manning wasn't mentioned on Peyton and Eli Manning’s broadcast on Monday night during the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys matchup but Nick Saban’s appearance and his careful comments about young quarterbacks were definitely noted.

Saban was one of the four guests to appear on the simulcast of the game. The Alabama coach was talking about Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma from the Crimson Tide when the team decided to start Tua Tagovailoa. Saban’s comment about having good players is what raised eyebrows.

"For a quarterback, it’s really important to have good players around you," he said.

Saban’s appearance and remarks on the Manning telecast didn’t go unnoticed.

Even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made a fun comment about the Mannings.

The recruitment of Arch Manning starting to heat up. He is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides to go to school. The Isidore Newman High School (LA) quarterback has been recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and plenty of other schools, according to 24/7 Sports. But his decision is reportedly coming down to two schools.

Manning and his family had a good time watching Georgia beat South Carolina last week, according to Dawgs Daily. The young quarterback was greeted by fans pleading with him to come to the school. Cooper Manning, Arch’s father and the older brother of Peyton and Eli, has a relationship with Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke, which could be a factor in the quarterback’s decision.

Arch Manning "loves Georgia," 24/7 Sports reported, noting the history between Kirby Smart and Peyton Manning dating back to their college days.

According to Dawgs Daily, the recruitment race for Arch Manning could come down to Georgia and Texas.

Peyton Manning jokingly told former West Virginia punter Pat McAfee last week Arch was going to be a Mountaineer.