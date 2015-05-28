AP source: Buffalo Sabres interviewing former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres are interviewing former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma for their head-coaching vacancy.

The meeting was taking place in Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon, and included Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, and general manager Tim Murray, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres have declined to discuss their search to replace Ted Nolan, who was fired last month.

Bylsma spent five-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, where he won the 2009 Stanley Cup championship and was the NHL's 2012 coach of the year. He was fired a year ago after winning a franchise-best 252 games.

Though his contract doesn't expire until June 2016, he has the Penguins' permission to seek other jobs.