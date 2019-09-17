Antonio Brown's former doctor makes bizarre allegation about receiver's flatulence: report

Embattled NFL player Antonio Brown’s former doctor says the football star repeatedly passed gas in his face and laughed about it during a consultation after showing up three hours late, according to a report published Monday.

Dr. Victor Prisk, who runs an orthopedics and wellness facility in Monroeville, Pa., blasted Brown in an interview with Sports Illustrated over his bizarre behavior during their initial meeting in August 2018.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said of the incident with the then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Prisk’s allegations are a part of a Sports Illustrated report detailing rape and sexual assault allegations made against Brown by his former trainer. On Monday, a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

Brown's lawyer denied the assault allegations.

Despite being wary of Brown’s “flighty” reputation, Prisk says he took the initial meeting with the NFL star and subsequently took him on as a client. Now, the doctor is suing Brown for $11,500 in unpaid fees.

Prisk said that whenever he would bring up the payments, for which he claimed they had an oral agreement that he would be paid $500 an hour, Brown would pivot to promises of the two going into business together.

“In his very first meeting with me he said, ‘I want to get you on salary, I want you on my team,’” Prisk said.

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk added. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

