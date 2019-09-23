Antonio Brown drawing no interest from rebooted XFL

Antonio Brown vowed to never play in the NFL again after getting released from the New England Patriots last week – only 11 days after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders in a dramatic fashion.

With the XFL’s inaugural draft around the corner, one might think Brown could be angling to go to Vince McMahon’s rebooted league come February. However, an XFL official put that notion to rest Sunday.

An XFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk that the league has no interest in Brown despite the buzz it would potentially create.

Brown is facing multiple sexual assault allegations, including from his former trainer who filed a civil lawsuit against him. He was accused of sexual assault by a second woman and reportedly sent the woman “intimidating texts” after her allegations surfaced in a Sports Illustrated report.

The XFL plans to start the first season of its relaunch in February. The league is comprised of eight teams from eight different cities. Brown’s former teammate, Landry Jones, is at least one former NFL quarterback who will play in the league next year.