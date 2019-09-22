Antonio Brown finds support from Terrell Owens: 'I would love to talk to him'

Antonio Brown has found empathy from a controversy-courting former NFL star: Terrell Owens.

Owens, who was inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame on Sunday, said: "I understand to a degree what he's been doing and what's going on with him."

Brown said he will not be playing in the NFL, making the announcement via Twitter just two days after the New England Patriots released the maligned wide receiver.

One of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after wearing out his welcome in both cities.

The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, but the team then released him after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Owens too had a professional career in the NFL where he was jumping teams, acting erratically and being considered a liability, as SFGATE reported.

"I don't know what I would say to him right now. Obviously, I would like to say that I would love to talk to him personally," Owens said. "We all go through life, we're going to make mistakes. There are going to be things that we look back on and wish we could have done differently. I'm sure he'll get to that point in his life."

Owens continued, "But, he has to do what's best for himself, for his family and it's just unfortunate what's going on with him right now. But again, I understand to a degree what he's been doing and what's going on with him."

A four-time All-Pro who caught 837 passes over nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh after he disappeared for two days before the 2018 season finale. The Steelers traded him to Oakland, which signed him to a contract that would have paid him up to $50 million over the next three seasons.

But, he never played a game for the Raiders, quarreling with the coach and general manager until they, too, released him. The Patriots signed him only a few hours later, giving him a one-year deal.