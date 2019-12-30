Antonio Brown shades Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster after his off year

Antonio Brown re-ignited his feud with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday following the end of the 2019 regular season.

Brown took a shot at Smith-Schuster’s numbers for the season. Smith-Schuster finished with 42 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns. But, he played only in 12 games due to injury.

“Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect,” Brown tweeted.

Smith-Schuster was Brown’s understudy for two years when the All-Pro wide receiver was still with the Steelers. However, Brown requested a trade in March and was shipped to the Oakland Raiders.

He later was released by Oakland and found himself with the New England Patriots before that team cut him as well.

The two standout receivers traded barbs with each other after Brown was traded. In April, Brown shared a direct message he received from Smith-Schuster when the young star was in college. Brown later deleted the post.

Smith-Schuster commented on the matter in two tweets.

“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?

“Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh.”

Part of Smith-Schuster’s lack of production, aside from the injuries, could be who was throwing to him this season. The Steelers were forced to play Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at points this season because Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined with an elbow injury.

Smith-Schuster never received more than nine targets this season and didn’t catch more than seven passes in a single game.

The backup quarterbacks relied heavily on Diontae Johnson and James Washington through the season.