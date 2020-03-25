Antonio Brown shows interest in signing with Buccaneers on social media page

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has made it known that if given the opportunity to play with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers, he would sign immediately.

On Wednesday, Brown was asked on his Instagram Story if he would sign with Tampa Bay, and his one-worded response was: “expeditiously.”

In an ideal, perfect world, Brown -- along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin -- would easily be the most talented wide receiving core in the entire NFL. However, head coach Bruce Arians has already made it clear that he does not intend on signing the wide receiver who has had his share of off-the-field legal issues over the past two seasons, including a domestic dispute with the mother of his daughter in January 2019.

In one game with the New England Patriots last year, Brown hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. His last full season came in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he came away with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

From 2013 to 2018, Brown arguably had the greatest stretch of any wide receiver in NFL history.

Once his legal issues are resolved, you can expect teams to show interest in the former All-Pro receiver. The NFL is still investigating his legal issues and it's unclear when the probe will be complete.